On Thursday, as PM Modi landed in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate a major defence exhibition near the capital Chennai, he was greeted by angry protesters. Tamilians angry at the Centre's delay in setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board, despite a Supreme Court order, were seen protesting with black flags. Upset people took to social media to vent their anger. The hashtag #GoBackModi was the top trending tag on Twitter. In the past few weeks Tamil Nadu has seen bandhs on the Cauvery issue, with politicians, actors, farmers and citizens all objecting to the Central government’s delay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on April 12 to inaugurate DefExpo 2018 saw numerous protests across the city right from the airport. Black balloons filled the air, black flags were hoisted at numerous political leaders homes and protesters with black flags and shirts filled the streets. The Centre’s failure to constitute the Cauvery management board, as per the SC order on February 16, has fuelled anger and outcry in Tamil Nadu with political parties, members of the Tamil film industry and the common man taking to the streets to express their sentiment.

The last week has seen voices not just on the streets but even on social media with #CauveryIssue, #CauveryProtest, #CauveryWaterManagement and #GoBackModi trending on social media. These latest incidents are the result of the long-standing feud over sharing of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Today, the Cauvery water dispute is not just a political issue in these two states but one that has tremendous support from the respective film industries and the common man as well. Despite the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal verdict in 2007, Karnataka’s non-compliance has caused the issue to flare up between the states over the last few decades.

On February 16, the Supreme Court (SC) finally ordered the Centre to frame a draft scheme by March 31 for the implementation of the judgment on the distribution of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. With no move being made by the Centre on this, the SC has pushed the matter to May 3 causing more angst among the Tamil people.

#GoBackModi We dnt want u.. #GoBackModi

1. NEET

2. Neutrino

3. Methene

4. Sterlite

5. No Cauvery Management board

6.gali gas pipeline project

7. Hindi everywhere 😣😣 pic.twitter.com/xACNNgTkrW — Vinoth Kumar (@He_is_vino) April 12, 2018

“Once the SC order came, though there was disappointment with the reduction of 14 Tmcft ft in Tamil Nadu’s quota, there was at least the hope that the 177 TMC ft ordered by the SC would be received. People expected that the mechanism for implementing the verdict would be evolved in six weeks as ordered by the SC. When that did not happen it created a lot of disappointment and mistrust in the Centre. The Central Government needs to be neutral and also be seen to be neutral,” explains political analyst Sumanth Raman.

Tamil Film Fraternity Unites

On April 8, the Tamil film fraternity including actor-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan took part in a hunger strike to protest the non-formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by the Centre. Their anger and disappointment was evident when Rajinikanth stated, “If this is not formed, the Centre will be the reason for Tamil Nadu’s anger and unhappiness.”

Simultaneously, numerous film directors like Bharathiraja, Vetrimaaran, Ram and R K Selvamani got together to form the ‘Tamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Panpaattu Peravai’ to protest against the Centre and fight for the rights of the Tamil farmers and people. They took to the streets and landed up even at the airport to hold a black flag protest against the PM. While the support from the Tamil film industry for the Cauvery issue at this juncture is unprecedented, not all in the fraternity agree with the tactics adopted to protest against it.

Poll Tactics Allege Politicians

Leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiyyam, Kamal Haasan, reiterated that the people of Tamil Nadu today are fighting for justice. He told the Centre through a video press release, “Justice has been given but it is not being executed. People have started to believe that this delay is due to Karnataka elections, which is dangerous and embarrassing. I hope you will change this. You have to constitute Cauvery Water Management Board for the betterment of Tamil and Kannadiga people. That’s your duty. To remind you is my duty. Please act and pave way for change.”

Political parties in Tamil Nadu also believe that the Centre’s delay in constituting the Cauvery management board is an electoral poll tactic. “The SC verdict on February 16 was clear and had no ambiguity. The Central govt had to form the Cauvery Management Board in six weeks and no extension would be given stated the SC. But the SC has violated own order and extended it to May 3. Will the Centre or other parties adhere to this order? The central government is not complying wantedly as it wants to have a political edge in Karnataka in the upcoming polls. The BJP has an eye on the Karnataka electoral fight and whether they win or lose, they will not act inimical to their interests in Karnataka. So even after the elections, we are very sceptical what the Centre is going to do,” asks DMK spokesperson A Saravanan. He goes to state that though the BJP has been desperately trying to make in-roads in Tamil Nadu, they will not succeed and hence, the party is using the AIADMK as their proxy at this point.

I strongly believe that the fast today was called by the #BJP only to divert the attention from the black flag protest today organised by #DMK. #GoBackModi — Saravanan Annadurai (@asaravanan21) April 12, 2018

SC verdict: The Final Hurdle

Many experts believe that the SC verdict on February 16 was a significant one which will finally resolve this long-standing dispute. “The SC verdict will go a significant way in resolving the dispute. There will always be questions about what happens if the orders of the board or committee that is formed to implement the SC order but eventually the legal framework will ensure that the verdict is honoured. This may take some more time but it’s unlikely that a State or the Centre can permanently flout an SC order,” affirms political analyst Sumanth Raman.

However, others don’t see the implementation of the verdict as an easy one on the ground. N Sathiya Moorthy, political analyst and director, Observer Research Foundation, Chennai, states, “For the first time, the judiciary has taken a firm decision on the Cauvery water dispute by passing its February 16 order. The workable solution is definitely ‘distress-sharing’ but the on-ground implementation is going to be a huge challenge. There could be great political and law and order consequences in Karnataka. The Cauvery is a sensitive political, social and electoral issue in Karnataka which has seen numerous anti-Tamil riots and arson.”

Despite the challenges that are likely to crop up, people assert that this is the tipping point in the Cauvery issue. “The issue has reached the finality as the SC has said there is no appeal for 15 years. So it is a now or ever situation for Tamil Nadu,” emphasises Saravanan.

