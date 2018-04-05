Due to the failure of setting up the Cauvery Management Board, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party along with other friendly parties has started a protest against the union government today. The protest is being led by DMK leader MK Stalin and a large

Main opposition party DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) along with other political parties like Congress, CPI (M) in Tamil Nadu have called on a state-wide shutdown as part of the protest against the Union government for its failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board in the Cauvery water issue between the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka long time back. According to reports, as per the verdict of the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Management Board should have been set up immediately; however, the DMK party has accused the central government of delaying the process.

The DMK party has alleged that the government’s delay in setting up the board is due to the electoral gains I the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. Meanwhile, on account of the bandh, DMK party leader MK Stalin had on Thursday was joined by his friendly opposition parties accounting to a large number of commoners like farmers and traders. Moreover, to keep the situation under control, a large number of the police force has been deployed in the area to tackle bandh-related violence, as per reports in ANI.

Chennai: DMK & other opposition demonstrate 'road-roko' protest, the parties have also called for a state-wide bandh over #CauveryMangementBoard issue. Heavy Police force deployed. pic.twitter.com/zDgsQoJ2A3 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

Moreover, MK Stalin had said on Sunday that a ‘Cauvery Rights Retrieval Yatra’ will be held after the bandh. Apart from this, he further went on to say that Black flags will be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues during their visit to Tamil Nadu as part of the protest to condemn the Narendra Modi-led government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board, despite ordered by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the shutdown has hit public transport in the area of the protest while latest updates reveal that public transports are running smoothly in the state’s capital.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App