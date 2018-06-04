Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met on Monday and discussed the Cauvery water crisis and other issues of farmers interests. Haasan and Kumaraswamy leaders said that the problems of farmers of both the states were important.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and actor-politician Kamal Haasan met on Monday and discussed the long impending issue of Cauvery water crisis between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the situation of farmers in both the states. Both the leaders met for more than an hour, following which they addressed a press conference. Speaking to media on the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he was ready to discuss the matter with Tamil Nadu government if they wanted too.

Both Kamal Haasan and Kumaraswamy addressed the media on the issue and shared their concern about the farmers. They said that problems faced by farmers of both the states were important and that Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are like brother and sisters. They added that both the states should share problems faced by the farmers.

Haasan and Kumaraswamy said that apart from discussing the Cauvery issue, how to maintain peaceful relations between the two states, other issues carrying the interest of the farmers were also discussed in the meeting.

Further sharing his thoughts on the Cauvery issue which is already in the Supreme Court, Kamal Haasan said that it is the last resort. Haasan also mentioned that after meeting Kumaraswamy, he saw hope for the people and the state too.

Cauvery water crisis is a long impending issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the distribution of water to the farmers. Several times protests have taken place by the farmers of both the states when they had forward their demands. Though the matter is in the Supreme Court, a permanent solution to the issue has still not come which can satisfy farmers of both the states.

In the press conference, Kamal Haasan also responded to a query in relation to the ban on Rajinikanth’s film Kaala following actor’s recent views on the Cauvery issue and said that the state’s Film Chamber will look into that matter.

