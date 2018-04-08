The Cauvery management board has reportedly been a 'bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka'. Joseph Vijay (popularly known as Vijay) and noted veteran actor M Nassar and Vishal were among a few of the Tamil Nadu actors present at the Cauvery protest. In order to mount pressure on the Centre, TN Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also went on a hunger strike on Tuesday.

Cauvery protests just don’t seem to end any time soon. In order to mount more pressure on the Centre over the constitution of Cauvery Management Board (CMB), several popular Tamil actors like Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his own political front, along with others staged a protest over Cauvery water issue on Sunday in the state. The Cauvery management board has reportedly been a ‘bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka’. Joseph Vijay (popularly known as Vijay) and noted veteran actor M Nassar and Vishal were among a few of the Tamil Nadu actors present at the Cauvery protest. A series of protest have been launched by the people against the Centre for its failure to construct Cauvery Water Management Board.

Earlier on Thursday, protestors had called in for a bandh in Tamil Nadu. Following the bandh, protestors had blocked roads and railways. In order to mount pressure on the Centre, TN Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also went on a hunger strike on Tuesday. The two leaders went on hunger strike at around 8 AM on Tuesday and continued it till 5 PM. The two leaders were later joined in by several other leaders while a crowd of over hundred protestors gathers in their support. Several other small leaders and other AIADMK members also held protests across several districts in the state.

Previously, while taking cognizance of the petitions files, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that they understand the problems faced by Tamil Nadu after not receiving adequate waters. Dipak Misra said, “We will resolve the issue.” On February 16, in a verdict given by the Supreme Court, Tamil nadu’s share of water was reduced the water share to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. Meanwhile, Karnataka which will be going to polls on May 12 saw an increase in its share by 14.75 TMC. The order was criticised by several opposition leaders who claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was doing favours to Karnataka. the protests began as Centre failed to abide by court’s order of forming a management board. The deadline for the same ended on March 29.

