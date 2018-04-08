Rajinikath also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps in the matter. As per reports, when the actor was asked if his stand would be affecting the revenue generation of his films in Karnataka, Rajini said that he was 'agitating for the right cause.' Rajini also supported the ban on Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai following the Cauvery water issue. He further expressed his objection over IPL terming it as an embarrassment as per current times.

Talking to media on the issue of Cauvery water, Rajinikanth said, “Tamil Nadu is demanding in one voice — set up the Cauvery Management Board. I urge the Prime Minister to take necessary steps.” Objecting to IPL event he said, “It would be an embarrassment if we celebrate IPL while common people are thirsty. I implore the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players to at least sport black bands over the issue.” As per reports, when the actor was asked if his stand would be affecting the revenue generation of his films in Karnataka, Rajini said that he was ‘agitating for the right cause.’

After expressing his views on the IPL and Cauvery issue, the actor joined his friends and co-protestors in Chennai. The actor was seen sharing a stage with other Tamil actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Vikram, Dhanush, Nasser, Vishal and Ilaiyaraaja were among a few present at the Valluvarkottam protest. Reports suggest that Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) and a distributors’ association are taking part in the protest. The protests were highlighted after Tamil Nadu moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court seeking an action over the order issued by Centre. They had accused the Centre of failing to constitute a Cauvery Management Board.

