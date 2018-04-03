TTV Dinakaran was detained by police on Tuesday after he attempted to gherao Tiruchy airport along with his supporters over Cauvery issue. Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam are currently holding a day-long hunger strike in Chennai showing their dissent over the Centre's delay in forming the Cauvery Water Board.

RK Nagar MLA and rival leader TTV Dinakaran was arrested on Tuesday after he tried to gherao Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu along with his supporters over Cauvery issue. After the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), Dinakaran slammed the order saying that it will affect the farmers in the state. He has been protesting with his supporters against the apex court’s decision ever since.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam are currently holding a day-long hunger strike in Chennai showing their dissent over the Centre’s delay in forming the Cauvery Water Board. “The hunger strike is to condemn the central government for not forming the CMB,” the AIADMK said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the state, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also called for a state-wide shut down of the market. According to reports, more than 20 lakh shops are shut on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu. The political parties in the state are alleging that the Centre is not forming the CMB because it does not want to alienate the voters in the poll-bound Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to order the constitution of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) with immediate effect after the Supreme Court gave its nod. She further drew PM Modi’s attention to the water issues in Puducherry.

