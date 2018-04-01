On Sunday, after the all-party meet, DMK leader MK Stalin announced for Tamil Nadu Shut down on April 5. DMK working president also reported about the support from ruling AIADMK and they will show black flags to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ministers on their visit to Tamil Nadu.

DMK leader also announced that ruling party AIADMK and other parties are supporting the protest against Narendra Modi government. The DMK working president also announced that they will show black flags to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ministers on their visit to Tamil Nadu. He also added that party leaders and carder will march out for Cauvery rights retrieval from delta area.

DMK announces shutdown across the state on 5 April, we seek support from ruling AIADMK. We will show black flags to PM & Union Minister when they visit. Will also take out #Cauvery rights retrieval walk from delta area: DMK's MK Stalin after all-party meeting pic.twitter.com/IjlDUTGE7q — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court (SC) of India on Saturday. Palaniswami government has filed a contempt petition in the SC against Central government. The center has also filed a clarification petition over the sensitive issue. Ruling party in Tamil Nadu All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are standing together in the fight with Central Government. The state government has also called for a hunger strike on April 3. Today, after the all-party meet, DMK working president reportedly said that they are going to protest against the center and Tamil Nadu will remain shut on April 5.

