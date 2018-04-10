At least 4 people were arrested for creating ruckus near MA Chidambaram stadium also called Chepauk stadium in the city. The protesters were of the demand that if there will be no Cauvery Management Board, they will not allow IPL matches to be conducted in the city. Around 4,000 police personnels, including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to ensure the safety and security of the people.

As political parties and activities on Tuesday protest against the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches being hosted in Chennai while putting their demand forward to first formulate the Cauvery Management Board, at least 4 people were arrested for creating ruckus near MA Chidambaram stadium also called Chepauk stadium in the city. As MA Chidambaram stadium is hosting Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, several protesters seeking the formation of Cauvery Management Board were of the demand that if there will be no Cauvery Management Board, then there should be no IPL matches conducted in the city.

The state administration in order to avoid any untoward incident amid the Cauvery protest ahead of the Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Tuesday deployed around 4,000 police personnel including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). While the protest was on, slogans against the Central government were raised. Reports also suggest that the cops also resorted to lathicharge in order to control the agitators. IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla also met Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba and raised his concerns over the security around the IPL match.

The precautions were put in place by the state authorities in wake of several protests which were called by different political parties in the state. Recently, several actors had gathered in Tamil Nadu to mark their protests against the Centre over the constitution of the Cauvery Board Management. Actors like Dhanush, Vikram, Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were also present to show their protests. Before reaching to the protesting spot, Rajinikanth had told reporters that he backs the ban on IPL in Chennai. He said that it would be very embarrassing for the state to celebrate IPL at the time when people are thirsty.

