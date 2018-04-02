In what could be perceived as a sigh of relief to all the people from Tamil Nadu, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that they understand the problems faced by the state. He also said that they will make sure that the state gets water. Centre stated that since there were Assembly elections in Karnataka from May 12, they want at least three month time period to implement court's order. All the opposition parties being led by DMK said that they will be carrying out state band on April 5.

Taking cognizance of the petition filed by Tamil Nadu government against the Centre for not forming Cauvery Water Management Board, the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Issuing a statement over the petition filed, the Supreme Court has said that they will be hearing the petition on April 9. Commenting on the hearing relating to Cauvery water, Dipak Misra said that they understand the problems faced by the state. Chief Justice of India said, “We will see that Tamil Nadu gets water, and will solve the issue”.

In the petition files, Tamil Nadu had requested the apex court to hear the Cauvery matter on April 2 as Centre had failed to implement its orders over the matter. The state also alleged that the deadline put up by the court for setting up Cauvery Board had also lapsed. Going against the deadline put up the court, the Centre stated that since there were Assembly elections in Karnataka from May 12, they want at least three month time period to implement court’s order. The Assembly elections will begin from May 12. On March 31, Centre also sought clarification on the constitution of Cauvery Management Board.

In the petition filed over the Cauvery dispute, the Centre said that Cauvery is an ’emotive issue’ and immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s order will have law and order implications in the state of Karnataka. Earlier on April 1, all the opposition parties being led by DMK said that they will be carrying out state band on April 5 in order to build more pressure on the centre. The opposition will be blocking the trains and holding protests across Cauvery delta districts. The protestors will also show black flags to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers.

