Barely two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a huge 597 feet statue of country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Gujarat, dubbed as Statue of Unity, it seems that statue politics has gripped the country. The Karnataka government has come forward with a proposal to erect a 125 feet state for Mother Kauvery at the Krishna Raja reservoir in Mandya district. Apart from this, the state government has also proposed to build a museum complex, 2 glass towers measuring 360 feet providing, a bird’s eye view of KRS reservoir, a bandstand, an indoor stadium and a replica of historical monuments to boost tourism in the region.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,000 crore. There has been a debate in the country over the construction of statues and memorials, ever since the inauguration of Sardar Patel statue, with Opposition-led by Congress accusing the BJP-led NDA government of wasting public funds. But the Karnataka government’s latest move has given an opportunity to the ruling BJP to question intentions of the Congress as their national leaders had criticised the Centre for Sardar Patel statue, built at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The HD Kumaraswamy government took this decision after meeting with senior officials, in which Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh were also present. The senior Congress leader and minister in the state government, DK Shivakumar said that a new lake would be created next to the reservoir on which structures will be built.

He said the statue will be installed atop the museum complex and between the glass towers. The Karnata Minister said the statute will be taller than the KSR reservoir. He further added that government isn’t making any investments for this project except land, prior making it clear on funding for completion of this project.

Speaking on the proposed statue of Mother Cauvery, Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar said it is not exactly a statue, it will be like a tower. In an attempt to keep away controversy over the funding of this project, he said the land, where the statue will be erected, already belongs to the state government and the government will be inviting investors to invest in it. It will be a tourist destination, he further added.

