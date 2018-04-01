A group of people on Saturday, March 31, came out in large numbers of the Marina beach in Chennai for a flash protest against the Centre for failing to constitute Cauvery Water Management Board. The scene at the beach was reminiscent of the pro-jallikattu (bull-taming) demonstrations at the same place last year.

Just a few hours after the Palaniswami government filed a contempt proceeding against the Narendra Modi led-Bharatiya Janata Party for failing to constitute the Cauvery Water Board Management, around 100 people went on a flash strike at Marina beach, Chennai demanding the same. The 6-week deadline by the Supreme Court for setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board ended on Thursday, March 29. On Saturday, nearly 200 police personnel were deployed at various places across the Marina stretch in order to keep an eye on the protesters.

Various protesters at Marina beach were seen holding placards and raising slogans. Some social media platforms also streamed the protest ‘live’, demanding wanted the BJP to immediately form the Board, saying farmers were have already suffered and their prospects could further hit them. The security forces at the spot started clearing the protesters in order to avoid further chaos. They also shut off service lane of the Kamarajar Salai and did not allow people who came in groups.

Furious for not following the apex court’s deadline for constituting the Board, ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) earlier claimed that the party would go on a day’s hunger strike on April 2 at all the district headquarters. In 2017, the same site witnessed mammoth pro-jallikattu (Bull-taming) protests for more than a week. The protests had caused much damage due to clashes between the police and the protesters, despite a bill by the state Assembly to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to ensure the conduct of the bull-taming sport.

