Several video footages of the shocking incidents emerged on social media, where the protesters could be seen attacking the policemen deployed at Chepauk stadium to contain the situation and even roughing up a couple of CSK fans before the CSK vs KKR IPL match. Rajinikanth shared one such video with a strong message.

Protesters being taken away by police during their demonstration against an IPL match between CSK and KKR scheduled to be held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai | IANS

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday took a critical view of the can of worms that has been opened in the wake of Cauvery dispute and slammed the protesters who are exercising violence to show their dissent. Rajinikanth’s comments have come after hundreds of protesters gathered around the Chepauk stadium in Chennai on Tuesday and caused mayhem before the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Before the IPL match, several hundred protesters reached the MA Chidambaram stadium and created a ruckus, demanding the CSK vs KKR match to be abandoned. The protesters attacked the policemen deployed in the area to contain the situation and even roughed up a couple of CSK fans. Several video footages of the shocking incidents emerged on social media and Rajinikanth shared one with a strong message.

Also Read: Delhi Daredevils pacer Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan demands Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance fee

The 67-year-old actor tweeted: “The worst form of violence in law and order situation is attack on uniformed personnel on duty. This form of violence has to be tackled immediately as it poses grave danger to our country. We need more stringent laws to punish the perpetrators of attack on police personnel on duty.”

Tami Nadu is overseeing an agitation, which is being carried out by top public figures, demanding the Central government to form Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Earlier on Saturday, Rajinikanth himself warned the state authorities to refrain from hosting the IPL matches in Tamil Nadu as the times are sensitive.

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav hilariously breaks down PM Modi’s claim of constructing 8.5 lakh toilets in 1 week, Congress backs calculations

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App