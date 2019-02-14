Sushil Chandra, former Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax)-1980 officer, has been appointed as the new Election Commissioner. The Election Commission now comprises of Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa and Chandra as fellow commissioners.

Sushil Chandra, former Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax)-1980 officer, has been appointed as the new Election Commissioner. Chandra is currently serving as the chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the service will terminate in May 2019. IRS joint Commissioner Satya Pnisetty took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and tweeted regarding Chandra’s appointment. Sunil Arora, the predecessor of Sushil Chandra, was appointed for the post on December 2, 2018.

The appointment of the new Election Commissioner has come days ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Reports said that the Sushil Chandra was the second IRS officer after TS Krishnamurthy to be appointed as Election Commissioner. The Election Commission now comprises of Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa and Chandra as fellow commissioners.

CBDT Chairman and 1980 batch IRS officer Sushil Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/cvEAN3xKiS — Satya Pinisetty (@SatyaPinisetty) February 14, 2019

