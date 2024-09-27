Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
CBFC Approves Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ With 13 Cuts Over Sikh Community Concerns

As the status of BJP MP's Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' continues to hang in balance, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently granted a U/A certification to Ranaut's film on friday. 

CBFC Approves Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ With 13 Cuts Over Sikh Community Concerns

As the status of BJP MP’s Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ continues to hang in balance, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently granted a U/A certification to Ranaut’s film on friday.

However, the board cleared the film, after it imposed 13 modifications in response to objections from Sikh groups, who argue that the film misrepresents their community and faith.

Changes Proposed By CPFC Board

The following changes proposed the censor board were the following. First, board demanded changes in the disclaimer at film’s beginning, which clarifies that it is “inspired by true events”, rather it represents a “dramatic transformation.”

According to a source, the CBFC emphasized the need to clarify, that the film’s portrayal is dramatized and should not be viewed as absolute truth.

Additionally, in a scene within the first 10 minutes where Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru references China’s alleged disconnection of Assam from India, the Board has required the filmmakers to provide a factual basis for this claim, as historians on the revising committee do not recall any occurrence of such event.

Also Read: Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Another contentious point also involved a dialogue attributed to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, where he purportedly tells Sanjay Gandhi, “Your party wants votes, we want Khalistan.” The CBFC has requested the removal of this line, as it implies a deal-making context and requires substantiation with a factual source.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Additionally, the Board has also suggested removal of the terms “Sant” and Bhindranwale’s name from three scenes, where he is referenced in discussions between other historical figures, citing concerns over misrepresentation. reported source to Indian Express.

Violence Depicted In The Scene Draws Scrutiny

Meanwhile, violence depicted in the film has also drawn scrutiny, as the CBFC has called for a reduction of violence involving Sikhs attacking non-Sikhs, including the deletion of a scene where Sikhs are shown shooting non-Sikhs in front of a bus.

Further, the changes also include the removal of a reference to “Arjun Divas” in a conversation about Operation Bluestar, as this term does not exist in Sikh religious traditions. Moreover, the Board also requested the insertion of static messages to clarify real footage used in the film.

Earlier on thursday, the lawyer for Zee Entertainment asked for time to consider the proposed changes. Hence, the filmmakers now have three options: accept all modifications, make some changes while contesting others, or challenge the CBFC’s decision in court.

Currently, the matter is set for a hearing on September 30.

cbfc emergency kangana ranaut NewsX Sikh Concerns

