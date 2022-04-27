Enforcement Inspector with the EPFO in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly requesting and accepting a bribe

Corruption stands in every corner of the country, an Enforcement Inspector was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly requesting and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a complainant. The arrested Inspector has been working with the EPFO in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

A complaint was filed against the accused, alleging that he demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to settle the overdue Provident Fund (PF) dues of the complainant’s school employees. The complainant was reported to have gotten a notification from EPFO, Kanpur, directing him to provide documentation in relation to pending PF dues of his employees.

It was also claimed that the PF of five non-teaching employees had not been submitted for the previous three years and that the complainant was willing to pay the outstanding dues. It was further said that the accused requested Rs 4 lakh for settling the PF concern of his school’s employees and told the complainant that if the bribe was not paid, he would impose a high fee or penalty on him.

However, CBI set up a trap, and the accused was apprehended while asking and accepting Rs. 3 lakhs from the complainant as the first installment of the bribe. Searches were carried out at the accused’s office and home, leading to the discovery of incriminating documents.

The detained suspect was brought before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Lucknow today and remanded in custody.