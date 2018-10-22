CBI infighting: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested its Deputy SP Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegation against Special Director Rakesh Asthana in Moin Qureshi case. On October 22, the investigative agency booked Rakesh Asthana for accepting Rs 2 crore bribe to sabotage the probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested its Deputy SP Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegation against Special Director Rakesh Asthana in Moin Qureshi case. On October 22, the investigative agency booked Rakesh Asthana for accepting Rs 2 crore bribe to sabotage the probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Senior CBI officials said the FIR was registered against Asthana on October 15 for the first time in the history of the Central probe agency.

Levelling allegations of misconduct and corruption against Director Alok Verma in the Moin Qureshi case, Asthana had even written a letter to the government on August 24 about a ‘false FIR’ filed against him by his own organisation. According to reports, Asthana also wrote to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on this case.

On September 20, Asthana submitted a proposal for custodial interrogation of Satish Babu Sana and on October 3 Sana was interrogated. Dubai-based middleman Manoj Prasad was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu who was being investigated by the SIT headed by Asthana in the Moin Qureshi case.

After his interrogation, Sana filed a complaint against Dubai-based middleman and Asthana for demanding bribe. As a result the Moin Qureshi case was taken away from Asthana’s SIT on October 19.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor state of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after internal infighting broke out between the organisation’s Director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the premier investigative agency is being used as a weapon of political vendetta under this prime minister and the government agency is in decline now and at war internally.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More