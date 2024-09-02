CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh Along With Three Others

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to sources cited by ANI.

Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

In addition to Dr Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara, as well as Afsar Ali, the Additional Security to Dr Ghosh, have been arrested, the sources added.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case.

Earlier today, Ghosh was taken to the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch from the CBI’s Special Crime Branch office following an ongoing investigation in a corruption case registered against him.

On Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Earlier on August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(With ANI Inputs)