Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in alleged connection with a bank fraud case. The CBI on late Monday night arrested him along with Deepak Puri, directors Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri was arrested this morning by the Enforcemnet Directorate in an alleged link with Rs 354 crore bank fraud after he failed to abscond in multiple attempts.

Formerly a senior executive of Moser Baer (now defunct), Puri has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a complaint by the Central Bank of India. He has been arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to be produced before a trial court today, reported PTI. The CBI had filed FIR in the bank fraud on Sunday along with raiding six locations on Monday.

Puri’s office in an official statement called the raid unfortunate and motivated. The persons booked in the bank fraud case also include former Moser Baer managing director Deepak Puri, directors Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.

Puri has been in headlines for the past few months for his involvement in other cases as well. The cases include tax fraud, AgustaWestland chopper scam in which he has been accused of facilitating 3,6000 crore deal for helicopters to be bought by politicians.

On Monday, Puri was summoned by the ED for the Agusta case and for his alleged involvment in the 2007 chopper deal.

The investigation agency on Monday told a session court that Puri had been deliberately avoiding summons to evade investigation, though earlier he had ensured the court that he was willing to take part in CBI proceedings in the chopper scam. The court on August 6 had also cancelled his anticipatory bail along with issuing a non-bailable warrant against him.

