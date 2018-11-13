CBI bribery case: Amid the ongoing CBI Vs CBI row, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday sent CBI DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad to the judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, both of them were in the CBI custody in connection with the bribery charges leveled against the top two officers of the CBI.

CBI bribery case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of alleged middleman Manoj Prasad till November 27 after the Delhi High Court dismissed his bail plea in a bribery case allegedly involving CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The Delhi High Court said the investigation is still at a crucial stage and Manoj has substantial businesses outside India involving transactions outside India. Justice Najmi Waziri said the allegations levelled against Prasad were serious in nature and denied the relief to him.

Prasad, who was arrested by the CBI on October 17, had approached the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking bail in the case after his bail plea was rejected by a trial court in Delhi on November 3. In his bail plea, Prasad had said that he was not required for custodial interrogation and no purpose will be served if he is kept in custody, reports said. However, the police opposed his plea.

Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana in the Moin Qureshi corruption case had levelled allegations of extortion and bribery against several CBI officers including Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

