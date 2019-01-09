CBI director Alok Verma took charge of his office on Wednesday, a day after Supreme Court reinstated him as the CBI director. Setting aside government's October 23 order to divest the CBI Director of his powers and sending him on indefinite leave, the apex court said that the government has no authority to take such decisions.

CBI director Alok Verma took charge of his office on Wednesday, a day after Supreme Court reinstated him as the CBI director. Setting aside government’s October 23 order to divest the CBI Director of his powers and sending him on indefinite leave, the apex court said that the government has no authority to take such decisions. The court also asserted that it is only the high-powered committee consisting of the Prime Minister of India, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha that has the right to take a decision on Verma.

In its order, the top court also restricted Verma from taking any major policy decisions till the statutory committee meets within a week and decides further on the matter. The verdict has come on the two petitions, one filed by Verma and the other was filed by an NGO both challenging the government’s decision.

Meanwhile, CJI Ranjan Gogoi has opted out of the selection committee which was likely to meet in the evening to decide the future of Verma. The selection committee now comprises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Karge and Justice AK Sikri.

