Earlier in October 2018, both Alok Verma and CBI's number 2 man Rakesh Asthana were sent on indefinite leave after they began to accuse each other of corruption charges. Verma moved top court challenging the government's decision citing that he has still time left on his two-year tenure and only a top-level committee can remove him from his post.

Just a day after returning to office, CBI chief Alok Verma on Wednesday cancelled a majority of transfers ordered by M Nageshwar Rao, who superseded him as the interim chief of the bureau in Verma’s absence. During his interim charge, Nageshwar Rao had ordered the transfer of at least 10 officers from Alok Verma’s team, including the ones who were probing a corruption case against Rakesh Asthana.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court reinstated Alok Verma as CBI chief after overturning an October order by the Central government which revoked his powers and sent him on a leave. However, the apex court said that Alok Verma cannot take any major policy decision until a top-level select committee comprising of the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition make further decisions on his status.

The committee will meet again on Thursday and has been asked to give its report on Alok Verma’s status within a week. There are, however, reports that Verma can still file FIRs and order transfers of CBI officials. His two-year term ends on January 31. Rakesh Asthana remains on forced leave as no decision has been taken on his situation yet.

On the other hand, the government defended its decision in the court saying it was in the best interest of the CBI to send them on leave since both Verma and Asthana were fighting like “Kilkenny cats”.

