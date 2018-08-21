Sachin Andure, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, has a direct link with Gauri Lankesh murder suspect, the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) investigation has revealed. At present, Sachin Andure is in CBI's custody.

Sachin Andure, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, has a direct link with Gauri Lankesh murder suspect, the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) investigation has revealed. The development comes days after Sachin Andure was sent to police custody till August 26 by a court in Pune. The CBI has recovered a weapon from the possession of a man named Rohit Rege, who is believed to be the friend of Shubham Sulare, brother-in-law of Sachin Andure. The CBI has recovered – one country-made pistol, three live cartridges of 7.65 mm, one dagger, one sword, two mobiles.

The premier investigative agency has also recovered two bags used to ferry the weapons. This weapon was handed over to Sachin by another hardcore member of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), who is currently in the custody of SIT Banglore in Gauri Lankesh murder case. The suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder case was working along with Sachin and Tawde – the two prime accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

According to reports, the search operation began today morning at 2am and recovery was made by 5am. The operation was jointly conducted by the CBI and ATS at Sachin Andure’s friend residence in Aurangabad. The recovered weapons have been sent to a forensic lab to ascertain if it was used in the killing of Dabholkar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More