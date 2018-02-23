First ever appalling revelation by CBI has busted a child pornography racket which was being operated on a messaging app, WhatsApp called ''Kids-XXX'', which comprised 119 members from various countries. The agency has arrested the alleged group administrator Nikhil Verma, from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

An appalling revelation was claimed by the CBI on Thursday, 22 February that an international child abuse pornography racket was operating on an instant messaging application, WhatsApp group called ‘KidsXXX’, the agency also convicted its alleged administrator, Nikhil Verma, an unemployed youth a resident from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. The accused is pursuing his graduation in commerce and is a son of a worker in a jewellery shop. Through perseverance and its intelligence, the agency worked for 3 months, without using any WhatsApp surveillance in order to track down the accused on the basis of fieldwork to collect evidence.

During the probe, CBI found that there are 119 members in the WhatsApp group who were getting disturbing photographs and videos to gratify their lust. The members of the group belonged from several countries such as the US, China, New Zealand, Mexico, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria and Sri Lanka. The CBI officials said that accessing, producing, recording, uploading or circulating child abuse photographs are serious offences under the Information Technology Act and the person/a group of members can be imprisoned for 7 years along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh as a punitive measure.

During the search operation, CBI recovered many digital devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and hard discs. Along with the unemployed youth, Nikhil, four others were booked: Nafees Reza and Zahid of Delhi, Satyendra Om Prakash Chauhan of Mumbai and Adarsh from Noida. A case has been filed against all them under Section 67-B of the Information Technology Act and the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The POCSO is an act that protects children from any offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment, pornography provides for an establishment of special courts for trial of such offences.

