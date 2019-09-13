CBI rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's request to surrender to the ED in the INX Media case. The Congress leader had moved an application in the INX Media case which the special court rejected.

Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram’s request to surrender to the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. The former union minister will continue to stay in Tihar jail. On Friday, Chidambaram moved an application to surrender to the ED for investigation in the corruption case.

During the hearing, Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for the ED had sought the dismissal of the surrender application moved by Chidambaram. Mehta had said that ED does not want the Congress leader’s custody as the agency is using the time to investigate the case.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and was sent to custody for interrogation. The CBI court in last week sent the Congress leader to Tihar jail till September 19.

Last week, Congress delegation was not allowed to meet Chidambaram. The leaders including PC Chacko, Mukul Wasnik, Mianikkam Tagore, and Avinash Pandey went to Tihar Jail on to meet the 73-year-old Congress leader but after they had a talk with the Jail Superintendent, the Congress delegation was told that the allotted time to see Chidambaram was over.

The Congress leader, who is lodged in Ward 9 of jail number 7 of the Tihar jail, is enjoying the separate cell, a bathroom with western-style facilities, a cot (prisoners generally sleep on the floor), security and medicine. Lawyer Kapil Sibal had requested for special facilities for the leader. The special court had responded to the request positively.

Chidambaram has been accused of misusing his position as finance minister in 2007 when he illegally facilitated a massive infusion of foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in INX Media. Chidambaram and his son Karti’s name came out to the investigative agencies while interrogating INX Media founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. Both Peter and Indrani serving sentence in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukherjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

