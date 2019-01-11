Security tightened around Panchkula court and Rohtak ahead of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court's hearing ahead of a murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Reports said that the CBI court is most likely to pronounce its verdict against Sirsa Dera chief as he has been charged with the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Security tightened around Panchkula court and Rohtak ahead of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s hearing ahead of a murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Reports said that the CBI court is most likely to pronounce its verdict against Sirsa Dera chief as he has been charged with the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Earlier on Thursday, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed Panchkula DCP Kamal Deep Goel in the district. Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed near Sunaria Jail in Rohtak where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged.

The 51-year-old self-styled godman is currently serving his 20-year jail term in Rohtak. Police officials, both men and women, have been called in the district to control any law and order situation. The reports said that Special commando force will be deployed as well near the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters. Around the court premises, around 500 personnel are deployed and heavy barricading has also been organised at the periphery of the court.

#Haryana: Security tightened around Panchkula court ahead of the verdict in the murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. pic.twitter.com/b6Ky931KbF — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

The case dates back to October 24, 2002, when journalist Ram Chander was shot at a point-blank range at his residence in Sirsa. The incident took place months after Chander’s newspaper ‘Poora Sach’ published an article which carried an anonymous letter narrating how women have been sexually molested and raped by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Ram Rahim in 2003, which was later handed to the CBI in 2006. In 2017, Dera chief was convicted in rape cases of two women, which led to massive protests in Haryana by his protesters.

