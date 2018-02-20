On Tuesday, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Nirav Modi’s close associates. Vipal Ambani, President of finance, Firestar international diamond group, along with Kavita Mankikar, Niten Shahi and Arjun Patil. This is a big development in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) 11,400 crore scam. The main accuse Nirav Modi in the 11,400 crore case is still out of reach of the police. Detaining these big players of the Nirav Modi group will surely bring official a step closer to solve the case and get back the money.

In the latest development of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) 11,400 crore scam, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Vipul Ambani, President of finance, Firestar international diamond group. CBI has also detained Kavita Mankikar, the authorized signatory of 3 accused firms and Arjun Patil, Senior executive of Firestar group. CBI has also detained Kapil Khandelwal, CFO and Nakshatra group and Niten Shahi, manager, Gitanjali group. The main accuse Nirav Modi in the 11,400 case is still out of reach of the police. Detaining these big players of the Nirav Modi group will surely bring officials a step closer to solve the case and get back the money.

Earlier, on Monday, Absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi has played down his chances of clearing the Rs 11,400 crore loan that he took from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and he has blamed the bank for it. Nirav Modi in a written letter said that PNB’s action of going public has disabled him to make the necessary payments while he also shrugged off the reports that he owes $1.8 billion to the bank. He further asserted that the actual amount is below Rs 5,000 crore.

According to a report by PTI, Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB scam, wrote a letter to the bank on February 15 or 16 lamenting how PNB’s actions have shut the doors on his ability to clear the outstanding loan. PTI accessed the letter which read, “The erroneously cited liability resulted in a media frenzy which led to immediate search and seizure of operations, and which in turn resulted in Firestar International and Firestar Diamond International effectively ceasing to be going-concerns. This thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks.”