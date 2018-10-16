The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday extradited industrialist Vinay Mittal who has been accused of bank fraud to the amount of Rs 40 crore with the Punjab National Bank. A case was registered against him in 2014 and 2016. CBI filed the charge sheet in Delhi and Ghaziabad courts after which he fled India.

Vinay Mittal has been accused of bank fraud to the amount of Rs 40 crore with the Punjab National Bank | Photo for pictorial representation |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday extradited industrialist Vinay Mittal, who is wanted in bank fraud cases worth Rs. 40 crore, to India from Indonesia. He was arrested by Indonesian authorities in January 2017 after a Red Corner Notice was against his name and recently they cleared his extradition request.

According to a report on NDTV, he was arrested on his arrival and was immediately sent to judicial custody. The CBI officials also revealed that another businessmen, Mohammad Yahya, was deported from Bahrain and wanted in an Rs. 46 lakh bank fraud case. He arrested too on his arrival.

Mittal’s name has been in the headlines for quite some time after his name figured in a list of prominent fugitive economic offenders along with the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nitin Sandesara, Nirav Modi and Jatin Mehta.

WHAT IS THE CASE AGAINST VINAY MITTAL?

Vinay Mittal has been accused of bank fraud to the amount of Rs 40 crore with the Punjab National Bank. A case was registered against him in 2014 and 2016. CBI filed the charge sheet in Delhi and Ghaziabad courts after which he fled India.

Later he was declared as an absconder and the agency issued a Red Corner Notice against him. After a thorough search he was traced in Bali, Indonesia, and an extradition request was made by India.

OTHER OFFENDERS

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are currently pursuing legal actions to bring back 28 Indians, including 6 women. Each one of them has been charged for financial irregularities and criminal offences and are reported to be living abroad.

Now to bring these men and women accused of fraud, India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries including the USA, UAE, France, Germany, the UK and Hong Kong. Recently India extradition arrangements have been signed with Croatia, Italy, and Sweden.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More