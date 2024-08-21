CBI Faces Delay In Polygraph Test of Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has encountered an unexpected roadblock in its investigation into the gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. While the agency had secured preliminary permission to conduct a polygraph test on the accused, 33-year-old civic volunteer Sanjoy Ray, the process has been delayed due to a peculiar legal predicament.

No lawyer willing to represent Ray

Initially, no lawyer was willing to represent Ray, who had unrestricted access to the hospital where the trainee doctor’s body was discovered on August 9. According to CBI sources, this crime, which has sparked widespread protests and intense political debate across the nation, has left the legal community hesitant to take up Ray’s defense.

Earlier this week, a district court in Sealdah granted initial approval for Ray’s polygraph test. This test is a crucial element in the CBI’s ongoing investigation, as the agency aims to verify the statements made by Ray, which are central to unraveling the case that has captivated national attention.

A polygraph test, commonly referred to as a lie detector test, is a scientific procedure that measures physiological responses such as heartbeat, changes in breathing, sweating, and blood pressure in response to specific questions. It is often used to determine the veracity of a subject’s statements during an investigation.

Polygraph test postponed

However, the scheduled polygraph test on Ray had to be postponed on Tuesday due to the absence of legal representation. Recognizing the legal rights of the accused, a legal aid counsel has now been appointed to guide Ray through the physical and psychological implications of the test. The CBI can proceed with the test only after Ray has been fully briefed and gives his informed consent.

The delay in conducting the polygraph test is not the only challenge the CBI faces. The agency is also mindful of the volatile security situation, as public outrage over the crime continues to grow. The streets of Kolkata have seen relentless protests, with demonstrators demanding swift justice. The CBI is currently exploring enhanced security measures to ensure Ray’s safety when he is brought before the court, given the highly charged atmosphere.

Under the Indian Constitution, every individual, regardless of the severity of the crime they are accused of, is entitled to legal representation. Legal aid counsels are appointed in cases where the accused cannot afford a lawyer or when the situation is particularly sensitive or unusual, as in Ray’s case.

Kolkata rape and murder

The murder of the young doctor has not only shocked the nation but also brought the administration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital under intense scrutiny. The incident led to the removal of the hospital’s principal and ignited widespread protests by medical students and civil society groups. The outrage has extended to political circles, with leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress seeking regular updates from the CBI, while also emphasizing that it was the state police who initially apprehended Ray before the investigation was transferred to the central agency by the high court.

Amidst this backdrop of anger and demand for justice, the Supreme Court has directed the CBI to submit a status report on the investigation by August 22.