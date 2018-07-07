The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed charge sheet against five accused - Atul Singh Sengar, brother of main accused of Unnao rape, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Ram Sharan Singh and one more person in the death of Unnao rape victim's father.

The father of Unnao rape victim died in custody on April 9. After the incident, the post-mortem report indicated that the death of the rape victim’s father was unnatural.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court slammed the investigation of Uttar Pradesh Police, saying that accused BJP MLA is clearly influencing the law and order machinery. The Unnao rape incident that sent shock waves and led massive protests across the country, demanding justice for the victim.

On April 13, hours after Uttar Pradesh government’s counsel informed the Allahabad High Court that there is no concrete evidence against accused BJP MLA, the Yogi Adityanath-led government recommended the CBI investigation in Unnao rape case, which was later accepted by the central government.

Unhappy with the police attitude in Unnao rape case, the victim and her family members tried to immolate herself outside the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In its investigation, the CBI found that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. Family members of Unnao rape victim had alleged that Atul Singh Sengar, along with his complices, raped the girl and allegedly thrashed the victim’s father after he refused to withdraw the FIR filed against accused men.

