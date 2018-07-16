The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association corruption case. The scam came to light back in 2012 after the association treasurer, Manzoor Wazir, filed a complaint against former office-bearers.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and 3 others in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association case. The corruption case pertains to alleged siphoning of funds given by BCCI to the state cricket association.

Among others named in the charge sheet are association general secretary Mohammed Salim Khan, Jammu and Kashmir Bank executive Basheer Ahmad Misgar, and treasurer Ahsan Ahmed Mirza.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) between 2002 and 2011 gave the state association ₹112 crore as grant for promotion of cricket. According to reports, the CBI has alleged that a total of ₹43.69 crore was siphoned off.

The scam came to light back in 2012 after the association treasurer, Manzoor Wazir, filed a complaint against former office-bearers, Muhammad Saleem Khan and ex-treasurer Ahsan Mirza.

In 2015, the High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the scam where it was alleged that the funds were pocketed by members. The direction came after police failed to conclude its probe after 3 years.

Court had observed that the president of the JKCA was a “tall political personality” having served as the CM of the state and also having served as the Union minister in the previous government.

Abdullah, the then JKCA president, along with others, was also accused. At the time, he had not denied the scam but insisted that he wasn’t involved.

Back when CBI had filed an FIR in September 2015, Farooq Abdullah had said, I am happy that the investigations have begun and I hope that the CBI completes the probe expeditiously”.

In January, Farooq was questioned by the CBI in connection with the scam.

