Trouble for former Haryana Chief Minister Bupinder Singh Hooda may witness a rise after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against him in a land acquisition scam. Including the former Haryana Chief Minister Bupinder Singh Hooda, the CBI’s chargesheet has officials of the department of town and country planning Haryana. The case relates to the loss of Rs 1500 crore to farmers of Gurugram district. The CBI’s chargesheet has come following allegations against the former chief minister Bupinder Singh Hooda. The case relates to the acquisition of land at a lower price from the farmers residing in Manesar and adjoining village in Gurugram district. According to reports, the land which was acquired for the public purpose was later licensed to real estate companies.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, Hooda and Singh were summoned by the agency sleuths to appear before it. It was for the second time that Hooda has been quizzed in the case, relating to allotment of 14 industrial plots, in which he is accused of releasing the orders of plot allotment while he was Chief Minister and HUDA Chairman. The CBI had earlier also questioned the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) member, who was the then Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. The case was registered by the agency in May 2016.