Delhi High Court to hear CBI infighting case: Rakesh Asthana, who is a 1984 batch IPS Officer of the Gujarat cadre, is accused of receiving a kickback of Rs 3 crore. Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana's statement formed the basis of the bribery against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Delhi High Court to hear CBI infighting case: The Delhi High Court will on Thursday hear the case pertaining to the quashing of the FIR against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana. Rakesh Asthana, who is a 1984 batch IPS Officer of the Gujarat cadre, is accused of receiving a kickback of Rs 3 crore. Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana’s statement formed the basis of the bribery against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Sana had confessed that investment banker Manoj Prasad assured him that he would get relief from repeated summons issued by the CBI if he agrees to pay Rs 5 crore as bribe. At that point in time, Special Director Asthana was heading the CBI team that was probing corruption case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

According to reports, a Delhi court on December 18, 2018, granted bail to Manoj Prasad who is an alleged middleman arrested in connection with bribery allegations against Rakesh Asthana.

CBI Director Alok Verma and Asthana were sent on forced leave on October 23, 2018.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on December 6 (Thursday) questioned the Narendra Modi government at the Centre what prompted the government to take an overnight decision on October 23 to divest CBI director Alok Verma of his powers. The CJI also wondered what was the what was the difficulty in consulting the selection committee before divesting CBI director Alok Verma of his powers as he was retiring in few months. The CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that essence of every government action should be to adopt the best course.

In November 2018, the Supreme Court had refused an urgent hearing to a petition by CBI officer Manish Kumar Sinha who was the head of the CBI team investigating CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More