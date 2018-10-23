CBI infighting: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana till Monday and said all electronic records of the accused should be preserved including mobile phones, laptops etc. The court posted the matter for hearing on Monday (October 29) when CBI director Alok Verma has to respond to the allegations levelled by Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Till then no action can be taken against him, the court said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana till Monday and said all electronic records of the accused should be preserved including mobile phones, laptops etc. The court posted the matter for hearing on Monday (October 29) when CBI director Alok Verma has to respond to the allegations levelled by Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Till then no action can be taken against him, the court said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday moved a petition in Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the CBI’s FIR against him and that no coercive steps be taken against him. The CBI had lodged an FIR against Rakesh Asthana, the second in command in the country’s topmost investigating agency, in connection with bribery allegations.

The CBI had levelled the charges against Asthana on October 15 after Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana claimed that he paid lawyer Sunil Mittal Rs 1.95 crore through his office boy Punit on December 13, 2017, in the Press Club of India parking lot as part of the bribe money sent to Asthana through middlemen Somesh Prasad and his brother Manoj Prasad. Reports also said that Sana had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 5 crore to CBI no 2. to get relief.

According to reports, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday reportedly summoned CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana amid public fighting involving corruption allegations.

On Sunday, for the first time in the history of the premier investigative agency, the CBI had filed an FIR against its Special Director in a bribery case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More