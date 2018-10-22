Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday summoned CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid the ongoing fight within the agency. This massive infighting began after CBI booked Asthana in a corruption case after he wrote to the government listing several charges against his boss and agency Director Alok Verma.

Amid the ongoing fight within the Central Bureau of Investigation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has summoned agency’s Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who is facing corruption charges. This has come after CBI today arrested an officer who worked with Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar.

The case has grabbed national attention and even took a political twist after Congress President Rahul Gandhi targetted PM Moid for the infighting and accused him of making the agency a weapon of political vendetta.

Special Director Asthana has drawn up a laundry list of cases against Director Alok Verma and other top CBI officials according to Hindustan Times. He has apparently listed a dozen charges, double the number that the CBI has him docked for.

As per an NDTV report, PM Modi has intervened as CBI did not seek permission to act against its own officer Asthana, as is required in such cases.

WHAT IS THE CASE AGAINST CBI SPECIAL DIRECTOR RAKESH ASTHANA?

CBI registered a case against Asthana following a complaint by Hyderabad resident Sathish Babu Sana, which was received on October 15.

This businessman was investigated in connection with meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who is accused of money-laundering. He has alleged that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore to Asthana to get rid of the case. A Dubai based investment banker was the middleman who had asked Sathish to pay this bribe.

