Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on CBI infighting: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor state of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after internal infighting broke out between the organisation's Director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the premier investigative agency is being used as a weapon of political vendetta under this prime minister and the government agency is in decline now and at war internally.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor state of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after internal infighting broke out between the organisation’s Director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the premier investigative agency is being used as a weapon of political vendetta under this prime minister and the government agency is in decline now and at war internally.

The infighting in the CBI has snowballed into a major political controversy after CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana wrote a letter the government about a ‘false FIR’ filed against him by his own organisation. For the first time, the CBI has named its special director in an FIR after he reportedly took bribe from a businessman who was facing probe in the Moin Qureshi case by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by him. According to reports, Asthana’s name popped up after the arrest of Dubai-based middleman Manoj Prasad on a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish who was being investigated by the SIT headed by the Special Director in the Moin Qureshi case.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the PM’s blue-eyed boy, Gujarat cadre officer, of Godhra SIT fame, infiltrated as No. 2 into the CBI, has now been caught taking bribes and under this PM, the CBI is a weapon of political vendetta, an institution in terminal decline that’s at war with itself.

The PM’s blue-eyed boy, Gujarat cadre officer, of Godra SIT fame, infiltrated as No. 2 into the CBI, has now been caught taking bribes. Under this PM, the CBI is a weapon of political vendetta. An institution in terminal decline that’s at war with itself. https://t.co/Z8kx41kVxX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2018

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said the struggle between the CBI and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) is a 4-year-old issue and it was meant to save P Chidambaram and Co. Swamy questioned if honest officers like Verma and Rajeshwar have to go through such inquisition by the corrupt and compromised, then fight against corruption will be weakened as the corrupt want to forestall tenure extension to CBI and ED chief.

The struggle in CBI&MoF is a 4 yr struggle in NDA to save PC & co. If honest officers like Verma and Rajeshwar have to go through such inquisition by the corrupt and compromised, then forget fighting corruption.The corrupt want to forestall tenure extension to CBI and ED chiefs — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took this opportunity to criticise both the Congress and the BJP for using the investigative agency as a political tool. He said during the Congress rule, the Supreme Court had termed the CBI a caged parrot while the Modi govt has surpassed the Congress record and turned the govt organisation into a national disgrace.

During the Congress rule the Supreme Court had termed the CBI a caged parrot, Modi govt has surpassed the Cong record and in its greed to victimise political opponents, Modi govt has turned the CBI into a national disgrace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 22, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More