CBI infighting: The apex court deferred the hearing on CBI Director Alok Verma case till Friday after Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) submits inquiry report on hi, in a sealed cover on Monday. On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete its inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks.

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing on CBI Director Alok Verma case till Friday after Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) submits an inquiry report on him in a sealed cover on Monday. On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete its inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks. The Supreme Court had ordered the CVC to investigate the corruption charges levelled against CBI No. 1 Alok Verma and CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana. Soon after the CBI vs CBI matter reached the public platforms, the Centre jumped in and sent both the CBI officers on leave till the CVC inquiry was complete. Later, the Centre appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief.

The following development comes to light just a few hours after it was reported that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry into the Rs 2 crore bribe allegations against CBI director Alok Verma found nothing substantial. The probe against Alok Verma was being supervised by a Supreme Court judge, AK Patnaik, who was appointed by the CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, to supervise the CVC inquiry. The CVC inquiry was ordered by the central government after the CBI vs CBI feud reached the public domain. The matter was highlighted after CBI No. 1 Alok Verma and CBI No.2 Rakesh Asthana accused each other of accepting bribes.

Taking cognizance of the complaints, the CBI registered an FIR against CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana on October 15. Later, the cabinet secretary forwarded Rakesh Asthana’s complaint against Alok Verma to the CVC alleging that Verma received a bribe from a Hyderabad-based businessman, Satish Babu Sana. The CVC inquiry that has been sumitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope is said to ab a scrutiny of various documents which were submitted by Rakesh Asthana.

