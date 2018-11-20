The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's case to November 29, saying that none of the parties deserves a hearing. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph was hearing the case pertaining to corruption charges against exiled CBI chief.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned exiled CBI chief Alok Verma’s case to November 29, saying that none of the parties deserves a hearing. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph was hearing the case pertaining to corruption charges against exiled CBI chief. During the hearing, Ranjan Gogoi expressed his displeasure over the over leakage of confidential information related to Verma’s reply to the CVC. Representing Verma, Fali Sam responded saying that he is disturbed and the leak was unauthorized. The CBI chief’s lawyer told the court that free press and responsible press should go hand in hand.

Alok Verma had on Monday submitted his reply to the preliminary findings by CVC, which is probing the allegations against Alok Verma. The CBI chief had sought more time to file his response.

This comes a day after a CBI officer, MK Sinha, who was transferred to Nagpur amid war within the premier investigative agency, made stunning allegations against NSA Ajit Doval and a Minister of State in the Modi government. Alok Verma had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the government’s decision of divesting him all powers and sending him on leave.

Alok Verma has been at loggerheads with CBI No.2 Rakesh Asthana, who has levelled serious corruption allegations against him. CBI special director has also been divested of his powers and sent on leave.

