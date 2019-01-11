All transfer orders issued by former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma were reversed today by interim Director M Nageshwar Rao. Ex-CBI chief Alok Verma had earlier on Thursday ordered the transfer of 5 CBI officers including the Joint Director Murugesan, Additional Director AK Sharma, Joint Director Ajay Bhatnagar, DIG MK Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba.

