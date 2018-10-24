CBI internal war: Alok Verma, the CBI director, has been asked to proceed on leave, reports said. CBI additional director Rakesh Asthana has also been sent on leave. It comes amid internal war within India's premier investigative agency. Joint director Nageshwar Rao will take over as interim director of the premier investigating agency.

CBI internal war: Alok Verma, the CBI director, has been asked to proceed on leave, reports said. CBI additional director Rakesh Asthana has also been sent on leave. It comes amid internal war within India’s premier investigative agency. Joint director Nageshwar Rao will take over as interim director of the premier investigating agency, said the letter issued by Department of Personnel and Training which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. DIG MK Sinha, who was leading the probe against Rakesh Asthana, has also been sent on leave, a report said.

The order was signed by Lok Ranjan, the additional secretary to the Government of India. The CBI is probing the allegations of corruption and extortion against its no. 2. Rakesh Asthana was not attending his office of the past couple of days. It comes a day after Delhi High Court directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings against Rakesh Asthana. Asthana had filed a plea in the court challenging FIR filed against him in a bribery case. The court granted him relief from the arrest till October 29.

CBI deputy SP Devender Kumar was yesterday sent to 7-day CBI custody by a Delhi court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More