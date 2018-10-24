CBI internal war LIVE updates: CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave. The government took this decision at a time when additional director Rakesh Asthana was at loggerheads with his boss Alok Verma, and both have levelled serious allegations at each other. Joint director Nageshwar Rao has been appointed as interim director of the country's investigative agency.

CBI internal war LIVE updates: CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave. The government took this decision at a time when additional director Rakesh Asthana was at loggerheads with his boss Alok Verma, and both have levelled serious allegations at each other. Joint director Nageshwar Rao has been appointed as interim director of the country’s investigative agency. The CBI is probing allegations against Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case.

The agency had filed a case against Rakesh Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe to sabotage the investigation against meat exporter Moin Qureshi. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted relief to Rakesh Asthana from the arrest till October. The court directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings against Rakesh Asthana. Asthana had filed a plea in the court challenging FIR filed against him in a bribery case.

CBI internal war LIVE updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App