CBI internal war LIVE updates: CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave. The government took this decision at a time when additional director Rakesh Asthana was at loggerheads with his boss Alok Verma, and both have levelled serious allegations at each other. Joint director Nageshwar Rao has been appointed as interim director of the country’s investigative agency. The CBI is probing allegations against Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case.
The agency had filed a case against Rakesh Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe to sabotage the investigation against meat exporter Moin Qureshi. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted relief to Rakesh Asthana from the arrest till October. The court directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings against Rakesh Asthana. Asthana had filed a plea in the court challenging FIR filed against him in a bribery case.
'PM Modi has buried the last nail in the independence of CBI'
The Congress has criticised the government for sacking CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana saying that PM Modi has buried the last nail in the independence of CBI. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said PM Modi's systematic attack on credibility and capacity of CBI has now ensured that its credibility is dead and buried.
CBI appoints three officers to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana
CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, SP Satish Dagar and Joint Director V Murugesan will probe charges against sacked CBI special Director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case. Earlier in the day, the government transferred officers who were part of a CBI team probing the allegations against Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case.
'Integrity of CBI is important'
Amid the ongoing war within the CBI, former associate general Vikas Singh said that integrity of the institution is the most important. He further added that an open fight between the top two people spells doomsday for the institution. However, the government has full authority to act in an extraordinary situation.
Officers probing bribery case against Asthana transferred
CBI's JD (P)Arun Kumar Sharma, A Sai Manohar, HoZ V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar have also been transferred. They were a part of the team probing the case against CBI's Rakesh Asthana.
No movement of files, officials at CBI's Director office
There will be no movement of officials or files at CBI Director's office and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana's office till 2 pm today: CBI sources
M Nageshwar Rao appointed as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation with immediate effect.
Both officers not allowed in CBI office; agency's HQ sealed
Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have not been allowed in CBI headquarters in New Delhi following an order by the government. Meanwhile, newly appointed interim director Nageshwar Rao is currently present in the premier agency's office, reports said.
SC to hear Alok Verma's petition on Friday
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has allowed sacked CBI chief Alok Verma to file a petition against the government today. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on October 26, Friday.
Sacked CBI chief approaches SC
Sacked CBI director Alok Verma has moved Supreme Court against the government order. Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave by the government. Both officials were at loggerheads over a bribery case filed against Rakesh Asthana.