CBI has issued another summon against former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar for questioning in Saradha chit fund case. The central agency has asked the Rajeev Kumar to join the investigation tomorrow in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar remained untraced for the last week after Calcutta High Court ordered to remove the Kumar’s shield against his arrest in Saradha chit fund case. Kumar had ignored last CBI summons and remained off the contact from the central agency.

On Tuesday, the Sessions court in Barasat had rejected Rajeev Kumar’s pre-arrest bail application in the case. Even, a special court refused to hear his plea in the morning hours. On Thursday, CBI ha asked West Bengal Director General of Police to provide the contact number of Kumar. The probe agency sent a letter to the DGP and sought former top cop’s contact details also.

Central Investigative agency had said that they had already moved the Non-Bailable Warrant petition against Kumar and a special team has been formed for this purpose with officers from the CBI office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake.

West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also staged a dharna in February against the CBI investigation. A massive shutdown was also witnessed between state police and CBI officials when the central agency had arrived in Kolkata to question Kumar over Ponzi schemes.

Rajeev Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the West Bengal government to probe the Saradha scam. Kumar is accused of tampering with evidence in the case in which several politicians from ruling TMC were also accused of.

