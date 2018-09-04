The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, September 4th, told to the Delhi Hgh Court that it failed to trace JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing under mysterious circumstance in October 2016. The statement came after Najeeb's mother and hundreds of student from JNU staged a protest at the CBI headquarter demanding a speedy inquiry on his son's disappearance.

Earlier in May, the CBI told the Delhi High Court that the missing of Najeeb was only a ‘missing person case’ as it has ‘not found any evidence’ to show that there was some crime involved in it.

Ahmed went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the university in October 2016 after a scuffle with students affiliated with the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organisation.

