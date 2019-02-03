Chit fund scams: The CBI team was trying to locate Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who had gone missing after the agency summoned him in connection with Chit fund scams. ADGP law and order has reached the spot and DGP is expected to arrive soon.

Chit fund scams: In what could trigger a fresh war between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, the West Bengal Police on Sunday detained members of a CBI team which had arrived at the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to arrest him. The CBI team has now been taken to a police station, news agency ANI reported. The CBI team was trying to locate Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who had gone missing after the agency summoned him in connection with Chit fund scams. ADGP law and order has reached the spot and DGP is expected to arrive soon.

West Bengal: Police detains the CBI team which had reached the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The team has now been taken to a police station. pic.twitter.com/YXJJ3d11LL — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

