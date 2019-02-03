Chit fund scams: In what could trigger a fresh war between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, the West Bengal Police on Sunday detained members of a CBI team which had arrived at the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to arrest him. The CBI team has now been taken to a police station, news agency ANI reported. The CBI team was trying to locate Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who had gone missing after the agency summoned him in connection with Chit fund scams. ADGP law and order has reached the spot and DGP is expected to arrive soon.
Live Updates
CBI officials arrested: Reports
As dramatic developments continue in Kolkata, CBI officers have claimed that their fellow officers have been arrested, a report said. The CBI team officials were dragged into a car outside Rajeev Kumar's residence in Kolkata.
BJP destroying democratic institutions: TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Reacting to CBI-Kolkata Police clash outside Kolkata Police Commissioner's residence in Kolkata, TMC MP Derek O'Brien has said that BJP was trying to destroy democratic institutions of the country. In a tweet, the Trinamool parliamentarian said they were trying to reach to all opposition parties to save democracy.
BJP planning a constitutional coup ? 40 CBI officials surround Kolkata Police Commissioner’s home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 3, 2019
Mamata Banerjee defends Kolkata Police Commissioner
Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is among the best police officers in the workers. Mamata's remarks came after the CBI claimed that Rajeev Kumar had gone missing. Mamata Banerjee dismissed CBI's charges and said he was on leave. Rajeev Kumar is said to be close to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee to reach Kolkata Police Commissioner's residence soon
The CBI team has now been taken to a police station, news agency ANI reported. ADGP law and order has reached the spot and DGP is expected to arrive soon. Mamata Banerjee is also expected to reach Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence soon.