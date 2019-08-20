CBI likely to arrest P Chidambaram after Delhi High Court refuses anticipatory bail in INX media case: A Delhi court has rejected anticipatory bail of Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case. The orders have opened the possibility of the arrest for former Finance Minister.

CBI likely to arrest P Chidambaram after Delhi High Court refuses anticipatory bail in INX media case: Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. Earlier on January 25, Justice Sunil Gaur had reserved the order, which was pronounced today. Today’s orders have come with a possibility that the senior Congress leader can not escape an arrest in the INX media case. The other accused in the case involves INX Media owners, Peter, Indrani Mukherjea and Chidambaram’s son Karti, now an MP, who had been arrested earlier.

Chidambaram is being investigated in the case following the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007. The senior Congress leader was then serving as the Finance Minister of the country. It has been alleged that Chidambaram and his son accepted bribery from the INX media owners for the clearance. Currently, INX media owner Indrani Mukherjee is an approver in the case.

Delhi High Court dismisses both anticipatory bail pleas of Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/Gbt4Py4y8m — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been investigating Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in relation to cases involving the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

While opposing Chidambaram’s bail, the investigating agencies had asked the court to allow them to use their statutory right to arrest the former finance minister, the Bar&Bench reported. The agencies added that this would enable them to interrogate Chidamabaram in custody. The agencies argued that Chidambaram was evasive and non-cooperative when he appeared for the questioning in connection to the case, reports said. It was last year when the court had ordered bail to Karti Chidambaram in the INX media case.

