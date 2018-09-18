In its first LOC dated October 16, 2015, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filled out the LOC form checking the box "prevent subject from leaving India" while in the second LOC dated November 24, 2015, the probe agency had filled the box form that was ticked was: "inform originator of arrival/departure of subject."

After facing criticism from Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that the downgrade of the Look Out Circular (LOC) for liquor baron Vijay Mallya – from his detention to merely being informed about his entry/exit – was an “error of judgment” and that Mallya’s detention was not required. The CBI also clarified that allegations levelled against its Joint Director AK Sharma that he weakened the lookout circular against Mallya to allow him to flee the country were baseless.

According to reports, the CBI had changed the LOC on Mallya just a day after immigration authorities informed the CBI that he will be landing in Delhi on November 24, 2015. In its first LOC dated October 16, 2015, the CBI had filled out the LOC form checking the box “prevent subject from leaving India” while in the second LOC dated November 24, 2015, the probe agency had filled the box form that was ticked was: “inform originator of arrival/departure of subject.”

Rahul Gandhi had accused CBI Joint Director A K Sharma of weakening the LOC against Mallya and allowing him to escape. In his tweet, he has also alleged that Sharma was also the officer in charge when Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi few away from the country.

Meanwhile, the suspense over whether fugitive liquor tycoon Mallya will be sent back to India to face fraud charges continues to remain as a UK Court on Wednesday extended its verdict to December 10.

