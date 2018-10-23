In the latest turn in tussle between the CBI and it's no 2 officer Rakesh Asthana, the second in command approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR against him. According to the reports, Rakesh Asthana's has requested the court seeking no arresting and coercive steps against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court and filed a petition in demand to scrap CBI’s FIR against him. The CBI had lodged an FIR against Rakesh Asthana, the second in command in the country’s topmost investigating agency, in the bribery charges. The reports suggest that Rakesh Asthana’s plea also seeks to ensure that no arresting and coercive steps against him.

The CBI had levelled the charges against him on October 15. According to the reports, Sana had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 5 crore to CBI no 2. to get the relief. Rakesh Asthana has been in the race for CBI’s top post and was handling the several high-profile cases including Vijay Mallya bank fraud case and AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Rakesh Asthana also moved petition in Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the CBI's FIR against him and that no coercive steps be taken against him. pic.twitter.com/oiJsUtWzzF — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Earlier, Rakesh Asthana countered saying he had moved a file for the arrest of Sana on 20 September 2018, which was held by CBI Director Alok Verma. He also added that the file was later referred to Director of Prosecution who demanded the evidence file.

CBI seeks 10 days remand of CBI Dy SP Devender Kumar. Devender Kumar's lawyer has moved bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court. — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

