AgustaWestland scam: Patiala House Court reserves order on bail plea of Christian Michel for December 22: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved the order on bail plea of Christian Michel for December 22, 2018. The Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail plea of Christian Michel, alleged middleman of the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper scam, in Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday while his counsel Aljo K Joseph claimed that Michel is cooperating in the investigation. The CBI said Michel’s reach is so wide and he is so influential that he could try and remove evidence and he was making efforts to run away from Dubai just before his extradition.

In his argument, Joseph said his client Michel has become weak since he was also in custody in Dubai for 5 months on CBI’s request. They are ready for any condition of bail and the court should grant bail to Michel because it has already granted bail to other accused in the VVIP Chopper scam case, the counsel added. The lawyer also informed the court the CBI had questioned his client five times in Dubai and for 15 days in Delhi, Michel is suffering from Dyslexia and he has been asked to write in cursive writing.

The CBI on December 15 (Saturday) made a startling claim before the Delhi court that Christian Michel has admitted that he paid Rs 92.3 lakh to Air Force officials as kickbacks which influenced the bidding process of VVIP helicopters. The choppers were supposed to be used for flying President, Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers. The court has granted further four-day custody to CBI to interrogate Christian Michel in VVIP chopper scam. He was produced before the court after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand.

Apart from that, Delhi’s Patiala House Court also sought a reply from the CBI on a plea filed by former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi seeking permission to go abroad. The central investigative agency will file its reply on December 22, 2018.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday sacked Joseph from the post of the Legal Cell head. In a press release released by the IYC, the party noted that Joseph did not consult the Youth Congress before appearing in the case while the lawyer said that his association with Congress and Michel are two separate things.

