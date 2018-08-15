On the eve of 72nd Independence Day, 30 CBI officers will receive the President's Police Medal and Police Medal. As per the official press release, CBI officers will be honoured for their distinguished and meritorious services towards the nation.

As per the press release, Nagendra Prasad, KM Varkey, Santosh Kumar, B Shankar Rao, Bijay Kumar Pradhan, Shama Maruf will receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

While AT Daraikumar, T Rajah Balaji, Pramod Kumar Manjhi, Sanjay Dubey, Amit Srivastava, Shobha Dutta, Naresh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Anand Sarup, D Damodaran, Jai Raj Katiyar, UT Prakasan, Thari Naraya Sharma, Bhani Singh Rathore, Pramod Kumar Yati, Kishor Ram Mundel, Sathiya Kuppuswamy, Piyush Mishra, Raj Kumar Rana, Kailash Prasad Gurjar, YS Narayana, Balbir Singh, Bhanwar Singh, Devender Kapoor will receive the presitigous award by the President.

