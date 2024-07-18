CBI Questions Four AIIMS Patna Students in NEET-UG Paper Leak Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned four undergraduate students from AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials reported on Thursday.

The CBI team took the students for interrogation concerning the NEET-UG paper leak. AIIMS Patna director, GK Paul, confirmed that the students cooperated with the authorities and have not returned from questioning.

“I don’t know if they will be arrested or if they are even involved, but the CBI has taken four students with them,” Paul stated.

The students identified by the CBI are Chandan Singh, Rahul Anant, Kumar Shanu, and second-year student Karan Jain. They were taken from their hostel on campus after the CBI informed the institute about the necessity for questioning. Their rooms have been sealed while the investigation continues. The CBI was provided with their photographs, mobile phones, and other details, with the director, dean of academics, and warden present during the CBI team’s arrival.

On July 17, the CBI also arrested a prime suspect and another individual in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, for their involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak. The suspects reportedly stole papers from a trunk belonging to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A special court has remanded Pankaj Kumar, the accused from Hazaribagh, to 14-day CBI custody, while his accomplice, Raju Singh, has been sent to 10 days of custody.

The total number of arrests in the case has now reached 14, with charges including theft and leakage of exam papers, impersonation, and other irregularities. The NTA is also under scrutiny, with the Supreme Court set to hear 40 NEET-UG petitions on July 18.