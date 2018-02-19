After the news surfaced that the owner of Rotomac Pens Vikram Kothari has cheated a host of banks, it was speculated that he might have left the country already. But, on Sunday, he was spotted at the wedding of Jagran group owner Sanjeev Gupta's daughter's wedding in Kanpur and later, he himself confirmed that he has not fled the country.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a case against the owner of Rotomac Pens, Vikram Kothari and several of his associates for defrauding five government banks of more than Rs 800 crore. Earlier in the day, CBI raided at least three locations in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case after Bank of Baroda had registered a complaint with CBI against Kothari. During a raid at Vikram Kothari’s residence, he was questioned by the Bureau along with his wife and son.

After the news surfaced that the owner of Rotomac Pens Vikram Kothari has cheated a host of banks, it was speculated that he might have left the country already. But, on Sunday, he was spotted at the wedding of Jagran group owner Sanjeev Gupta’s daughter’s wedding in Kanpur and later, he himself confirmed that he has not fled the country. In a statement, Kothari said, “First of all, don’t call it a scam. Also, I am not leaving the country and I am very much in Kanpur. Banks have declared my company nonperforming asset (NPA), but not the defaulter. The matter is still sub judice with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). I have taken loans and will repay it all soon.”

Yes I took a loan from the bank, but its wrong to say I am not paying it back. I live in Kanpur and will continue to live here, I am not running away anywhere, no country better than India: Vikram Kothari, #Rotomac owner (16.2.18) pic.twitter.com/YVdiibchj1 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

According to reports, the chairman and MD of Rotomac Global Private Limited, Vikram Kothari, had taken loans of more than Rs 800 crore from Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India. Inside reports have claimed that rules were compromised while providing loans to Kothari. In the complaint filed by Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank, Kothari has so far failed to pay any of the principal amount or even the interest back to banks.

Kanpur: #Visuals from outside Rotomac Pens owner #VikramKothari residence as CBI raid is underway. pic.twitter.com/PchBkqnqeM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2018

While speaking to the media, Recovery Incharge in Allahabad Bank, Rajesh Gupta said that his bank gave Kothari a loan of Rs 352 crore and in order to make the recovery, the bank will sell the properties belonging to the Rotomac Pens owner.

Rotomac Pens owner #VikramKothari seen at the wedding of Jagran group owner Sanjeev Gupta's daughter's wedding in Kanpur yesterday pic.twitter.com/QiYgL02Giq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2018

The Vikram Kothari fraud case has come just days after Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam rocked the country. The back-to-back multi-crore scams have apparently exposed the loopholes in the Indian banking system and have got the political spearheads at loggerheads.